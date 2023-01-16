Almanac - Monday January 16, 2023

Today is Monday, the 16th of January of 2023,

January 16 is the 16th day of the year

349 days remain until the end of the year

62 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:23:36 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:16:43 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:20:09 pm.

The first high tide was this morning at 5:08 am at 5.85 feet

The first low tide will be this afternoon at 12:30 pm at 0.65 feet

The next high tide this evening at 7:19 pm at 3.77 feet

and the final low tide of the day will be 11:30 pm at 2.90 feet

The Moon is currently 34.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days this Saturday the 21th of January of 2023 at 12:53 pm

Today is…

Appreciate a Dragon Day

Blue Monday

Book Publishers Day

Elementary School Teacher Day

International Hot and Spicy Food Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

National Day of Service

National Fig Newton Day

National Good Teen Day

National Nothing Day

National Pothole Day (UK)

National Without a Scalpel Day

Prohibition Remembrance Day

Psychiatric Technician's Day

Religious Freedom Day

The Night of January 16th is the name of a play written by Ayn Rand

Today is also…

Teacher's Day in Myanmar

Teachers' Day in Thailand

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1853 – André Michelin, French businessman, co-founded the Michelin Tyre Company (d. 1931)

1874 – Robert W. Service, English-Canadian poet and author (d. 1958)[38]

1900 – Edith Frank, German-Dutch mother of Anne Frank (d. 1945) [40]

1901 – Fulgencio Batista, Cuban colonel and politician, ninth President of Cuba (d. 1973)[41]

1908 – Ethel Merman, American actress and singer (d. 1984)

1910 – Dizzy Dean, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1974)

1920 – Elliott Reid, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1921 – Francesco Scavullo, American photographer (d. 2004)

1932 – Dian Fossey, American zoologist and anthropologist (d. 1985)

1933 – Susan Sontag, American novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 2004)

1935 – A. J. Foyt, American race car driver

1942 – Barbara Lynn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Gavin Bryars, English bassist and composer

1943 – Ronnie Milsap, American singer and pianist

1947 – Laura Schlessinger, American physiologist, talk show host, and author

1948 – Ruth Reichl, American journalist and critic

1959 – Sade, Nigerian-English singer-songwriter and producer

1974 – Kate Moss, English model and fashion designer

1979 – Aaliyah, American singer and actress (d. 2001)

1980 – Lin-Manuel Miranda, American actor, playwright, and composer

…and on this day in history….

1605 – The first edition of El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha (Book One of Don Quixote) by Miguel de Cervantes is published in Madrid, Spain.

1707 – The Scottish Parliament ratifies the Act of Union, paving the way for the creation of Great Britain.

1786 – Virginia enacts the Statute for Religious Freedom authored by Thomas Jefferson.

1847 – Westward expansion of the United States: John C. Frémont is appointed Governor of the new California Territory.

1883 – The Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act, establishing the United States Civil Service, is enacted by Congress.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton's expedition finds the magnetic South Pole.

1919 – Nebraska becomes the 36th state to approve the Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. With the necessary three-quarters of the states approving the amendment, Prohibition is constitutionally mandated in the United States one year later.

1920 – The League of Nations holds its first council meeting in Paris, France.

1992 – El Salvador officials and rebel leaders sign the Chapultepec Peace Accords in Mexico City, Mexico ending the 12-year Salvadoran Civil War that claimed at least 75,000 lives.

2006 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is sworn in as Liberia's new president. She becomes Africa's first female elected head of state.

2020 – The first impeachment of Donald Trump formally moves into its trial phase in the United States Senate.

2020 – The United States Senate ratifies the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement as a replacement for NAFTA.