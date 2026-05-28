Sights + Sounds Picks: Poet Adrienne Danyelle Oliver

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with poet and literature Prof. Adrienne Danyelle Oliver. Adrienne is one of the writers featured in the book “When We Exhale: An Anthology of Black Women Rooted in Ancestral Medicine.” It’s a collection of poems, essays where Black women reflect on rest, grief and intimacy. “Sights + Sounds” is hosting a live event to celebrate the release of the book. You’ll hear writers from the anthology read their pieces. Adrienne is part of that lineup. That will take place tonight, May 28 at KALW’s Downtown San Francisco venue at 220 Montgomery St. The show starts at 7 pm.

Photo Provided by Alie Jones Poet Alie Jones

Alie Jones

Besides being an amazing writer, Alie is one of the editors of “When We Exhale.” She is the author of “Saltwater Moonshine,” which is a poetry collection that honors her Louisiana Creole heritage. Alie is also the director and co-founder of Black Freighter Press, which published “When We Exhale.” Fun fact: Alie was the first ever guest on “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.”

Photo Provided by Kelechi Ubozoh Poet Kelechi Ubozoh

Kelechi Ubozoh

Kelechi is a Nigerian-American writer who centers her work on racial identity, liberation and healing. For over a decade, she worked in the California mental health system in areas such as community engagement and stigma reduction. In 2006, she was the first student journalist to have their paper published in “The New York Times.”

Photo Provided by Ayodele Nzinga Writer Ayodele Nzinga

Ayodele Nzinga

In 2021, Ayodele was named Oakland’s first poet laureate. Ayodele has many titles to her name. She’s a director, playwright, arts educator, community advocate and so much more! Her work focuses on the intersection of cultural production, community development and community well being. Her poetry is straight fire on the mic.

See all of the poets mentioned, perform at our “Sights + Sounds” live event “When We Exhale.” Join us tonight, May 28 at 220 Montgomery in Downtown San Francisco. The show starts at 7 pm.