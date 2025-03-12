Poet Alie Jones // Playwright Victoria Erville from 3Girl Theatre // Director Snaxx of drag parody 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: LIVE!'

Welcome to the FIRST episode of "The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden." On today’s show, poet Alie Jones chats about honoring her creole heritage in her new book, then we’ll hear from a theatre company that presents plays from women and gender non-conforming artists over 40, and a drag parody of the 90’s sitcom - “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Poet Alie Jones’ book is called “Saltwater Moonshine.” Alie’s creole heritage, her memories of East Palo Alto and Black womanhood inspired her book. Alie is also the co-founder of Black Freighter Press, and the new host of the Creative Mornings' Oakland chapter. Creative Mornings is a global organization that hosts conversations with people making a difference in their communities. They have an event coming up this Friday. March 14th. In this interview, Alie talks about her poetry that takes readers from the Bayou to the Bay.

In the theater world, there’s gender and age bias when it comes to playwrights getting their work on stage. But 3Girls Theatre knows that an artist can still be fabulous at age 40 and up. The theatre company presents plays by women and non-gender conforming, emerging playwrights who are over 40. KALW has partnered with 3Girls Theatre during their New Works Festival. We’ve been showcasing these plays at our Downtown San Francisco venue. The festival wraps up this week. Playwright and director Victoria Erville talks about her upcoming show “Tell’n Tales and Roll’n Eyes.”

