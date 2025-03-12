© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Poet Alie Jones // Playwright Victoria Erville from 3Girl Theatre // Director Snaxx of drag parody 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: LIVE!'

By Jeneé Darden
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:09 PM PDT
Welcome to the FIRST episode of "The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden." On today’s show, poet Alie Jones chats about honoring her creole heritage in her new book, then we’ll hear from a theatre company that presents plays from women and gender non-conforming artists over 40, and a drag parody of the 90’s sitcom - “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Alie Jones
Poet Alie Jones’ book is called “Saltwater Moonshine.” Alie’s creole heritage, her memories of East Palo Alto and Black womanhood inspired her book. Alie is also the co-founder of Black Freighter Press, and the new host of the Creative Mornings' Oakland chapter. Creative Mornings is a global organization that hosts conversations with people making a difference in their communities. They have an event coming up this Friday. March 14th. In this interview, Alie talks about her poetry that takes readers from the Bayou to the Bay.

Victoria Erville
In the theater world, there’s gender and age bias when it comes to playwrights getting their work on stage. But 3Girls Theatre knows that an artist can still be fabulous at age 40 and up. The theatre company presents plays by women and non-gender conforming, emerging playwrights who are over 40. KALW has partnered with 3Girls Theatre during their New Works Festival. We’ve been showcasing these plays at our Downtown San Francisco venue. The festival wraps up this week. Playwright and director Victoria Erville talks about her upcoming show “Tell’n Tales and Roll’n Eyes.”

Snaxx
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is definitely a favorite for many who love ‘90s sitcoms. The show has gone through a few iterations: a comedy, a drama series on Peacock and now a drag parody in San Francisco. This is the last week you can see “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Live!” at Oasis. Snaxx is a drag queen, COO of Oasis and the show’s director.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
