Sights + Sounds Picks: Anna Sidana

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with award-winning visual artist Anna Sidana. She is part of a collective of artists at 1890 Bryant Street studios in the San Francisco Mission. She creates oil paintings that feature stunning images of nature, which are connected to her family and culture in India. Follow Anna on Instagram to see more of her work.

“Postal Collage Project No. 15”

Berkeley Art Center Gallery

May 16 to 31

More than 450 artists from around the world participated in this collage project. Each collage goes on a journey. Artists are placed in groups. Each artist starts a collage and mails it to another artist in their group to add to the piece or modify it. The collage is passed on to another artist and another artist, until it is sent back to the original creative for modifications. And finally it makes it to the art gallery.

Anna Sidana

Anna creates oil paintings of nature and landscapes because they remind her of her family and culture in India. Some of her work has been featured in the de Young Museum in San Francisco, the Storage art gallery in New York and the London Art Biennale.

“People Make This Place”

SF MOMA

Currently on display until July 5

The San Francisco Art Institute closed in 2022, but it left a legacy for having inspired artists and student to experiment with their work. This exhibition highlights the work of more than 50 artists who came from the art institute such as Ansel Adams and Carlos Villa. You’ll see materials like student newspapers, posters from the Beat Generation and flyers from the 1970s punk music scene on display. The San Francisco Art Institute is Anna’s alma mater.

Follow Anna on Instagram to see more of her work.