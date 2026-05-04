Sights + Sounds Picks: Caroline McCaskey

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with the new music director of the San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers — Caroline McCaskey. She is leading the San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers in a series of spring concerts called “Stravaig.” About 100 musicians will be playing Celtic music on multiple instruments. You’ll hear a range of songs including romantic melodies and tunes that will make you want to dance . See them perform at the Veterans Memorial Theatre in Davis on May 8, the Freight in Berkeley on May 9 and the Crocker Theater in Aptos on May 10.

“ Bobby McFerrin and MOTION: Circlesongs ”

The Freight

Nearly every Monday

The legendary singer is a 10-time Grammy award-winner. Mr. McFerrin formed the acapella group MOTION to bring people together and promote healing through music. Nearly every Monday afternoon, you can not only see Bobby McFerrin and MOTION perform, but also have a chance to sing with them.

Virtual Chantey Sing Series

May 23

The San Francisco Maritime Association and the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park host this series. Chanteys were songs that sailors sang while they worked. The songs were arranged so that one person sang the verse and the crew did the chorus. Like the song on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland. This series is on Zoom, and you can either sing along with everyone else or watch the performance.

James Gaffigan conducting Beethoven No. 9

Davies Symphony Hall

June 18

This performance isn’t an official concert, it’s an open rehearsal; which allows the audience to watch the symphony rehearse and a behind-the-scenes look into the production process. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony explores themes of struggle and compassion. This was Beethoven’s last complete symphony and it took over three decades to compose.

Watch the San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers perform at the Veterans Memorial Theatre in Davis on May 8, the Freight in Berkeley on May 9 and the Crocker Theater in Aptos on May 10.