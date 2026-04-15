'Burden of Proof' dance production // Electric Ex's new album // 'Come From Away' play

On today's show, two Filipino nurses who were wrongly convicted of lethal crimes in the 1970s inspire a dance production about generational trauma and racism in the justice system. Then, a local band brings their own special indie rock/electronica sound, and the lead singer is Host Jeneé Darden's KALW co-worker! Finally, a musical about travelers stranded in a special Canadian town following the tragedies 9/11, and the kindness of strangers.

Today we're rocking and rolling through history.

Austin Blackwell Alleluia Panis, director and choreographer of the dance production "Burden of Proof"

Alleluia Panis

In the summer of 1975, patients at the veteran's hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan were oddly experiencing respiratory failures. Some patients died. The hospital’s chief anesthesiologist discovered that the patients’ IVs had been poisoned with a paralyzing muscle relaxant. Two ICU nurses were wrongly accused of the crime. Nurses Leonora Perez and Filipina Narciso were were immigrants from the Philippines. They were convicted and imprisoned for poisoning.

In 1977, a federal judge overturned the jury’s ruling saying that the prosecution’s “persistent misconduct,” led to “overwhelming prejudice to the defendants.” This story is the inspiration behind the dance production “Burden of Proof.” Alleluia Panis is the show’s director and choreographer.

"Burden of Proof" runs from April 17 to 26 at Bindlestiff Studio in San Francisco.

Kitty Johnson Electric Ex (L-R): Behnam "The Venom" Barabadi, Tarik Ansari, and Marc Hernandez

Tarik Ansari

The local band Electric Ex is composed of three band members who create music that is a blend of indie rock, electronica, new wave and other genres. Their new album “Analog Therapy" was recorded live in studio. Tarik Ansari is the lead vocalist of Electric Ex and he does synths or synthesizers. If his name sounds familiar, that’s because he is one of KALW’s announcers. But for this interview, he is in rock singer mode. He tells us about the breakups that inspired songs from "Analog Therapy."

Kevin Berne TheatreWorks’ Founder Robert Kelley

Robert Kelley

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Those of us who are old enough, remember where we were on that horrific, somber day. It was an unforgettable time for many people who found themselves stuck in the small Canadian town of Gander, on island of New Foundland. About 7,000 airplane passengers from around the world were grounded in Gander because U.S. airspace was closed. That was more than half of Gander's population at that time. But, the people of Gander welcomed those passengers into their town with many acts of kindness. However, there was some tense moments and head butting too.

This all inspired the musical “Come From Away.” The show is over a decade old and had a run on Broadway. You can see it now at he Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. Robert Kelley is the musical’s director and founder of the company TheatreWorks — which is putting on the show.

"Come From Away" is running now until May 10 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.