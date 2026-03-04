'On Morrison' analyzes Toni Morrison's work // 'The Eyes & The Impossible' play // Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, a book that analyzes the works of Toni Morrison. Then, Dave Eggers’ novel about an introspective dog has been adapted into a play for kids. And a jazz vocalist who leads her Indigenous and Native American big band.

Today’s theme is about engaging works that educate and entertain us.

We're celebrating Women’s History Month too!

Jordan Kines Photography Author Namwali Serpell

Namwali Serpell

Reading a Toni Morrison novel is an experience. Her stories challenge you, shake things up inside, make you question if you’re interpreting her texts correctly. At least that’s been Host Jeneé Darden's experience. Harvard English Prof. Namwali Serpell breaks down much of the late author’s work in her book, “On Morrison.” It also explores Toni Morrison’s politics, thoughts on race, her experiences with the media and more.

Prof. Serpell will be in conversation with poet Cathy Park Hong at Hive in Downtown Oakland on Thursday, March 12. Tickets are on sale now.

1 of 2 — image1.jpg Delia MacDougall , director of "The Eyes & the Impossible" play Photo provided by Liam Passmore 2 of 2 — image21.jpg Actor Nic Moore Photo provided by Liam Passmore

Delia MacDougall and Nic Moore

As humans, we’re often observing animals with intrigue. But did you ever think that animals may be watching and judging us too? What do animals think about us? How do they see the world? The novel “The Eyes & the Impossible” by Dave Eggers is written in the voice of a free dog who lives in a park that is very similar to Golden Gate Park. His friends are birds, bison and a squirrel. His role in the park is to keep an eye on things, and make sure humans aren’t affecting the park’s equilibrium. It’s a story for youth and adults, and it has been adapted into a play that’s currently running at Z Space in San Francisco. Delia MacDougall is the director. Nic Moore plays the dog Johannes.

“The Eyes & the Impossible” play is currently running at Z Space in San Francisco until March 15.

Jasz Garrett Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band

Julia Keefe

When it comes to jazz, Native American artists are underrepresented, and their historical contributions to the genre are often overlooked. Julia Keefe is a Native American jazz singer and educator who is trying to change that. She has opened for the likes of the late Tony Bennet and Esperanza Spalding. Also, she leads the Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band. The jazz ensemble is made up of Indigenous and Native American musicians. They’ll be performing at Zellerbach Playhouse in Berkeley this Friday, March 6. Julia Keefe entertains during her shows, and educates her audience on jazz and Native American history. Julia is an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho. She’s now based in New York City.

Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band's new album “Incarnadine” comes out on May 8.