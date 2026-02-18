© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

Poet James Cagney on his book 'Ghetto Koans: A Personal Archive'

By Jeneé Darden
Published February 18, 2026 at 5:37 PM PST
Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, we take you to Books Inc. in Alameda, where host Jeneé Darden interviewed Oakland poet James Cagney about his latest collection "Ghetto Koans: A Personal Archive." In this book, James let's readers see life in the inner city through his poetic lens. Then, we re-air an interview where James discusses Black manhood and loneliness.

Today’s theme is about ghetto life, Blackness in the Bay and belonging.

James Cagney at Books Inc. in Alameda
The first time Host Jeneé Darden learned of the word "koan" was when she bought a copy of the poetry collection "Ghetto Koans: A Personal Archive" by James Cagney. "Koan" is a Japanese word for a paradox or riddle that can't be solved. Koans are used to train Zen Buddhists to release dependence on reason, and gain spiritual enlightenment. So what do koans have to do with the ghetto?

James Cagney is from Oakland. His collection is in part about the mystery, the magic and the absurd that comes with living in the ghetto. James is the winner of a PEN Oakland award, a James Laughlin Award and he's a Cave Canem fellow.

Jeneé interviewed James in front of a live audience at Books Inc. in Alameda in January 2026. The program began with a few words and poetry from the store's events coordinator Jerry Thompson.

We had a few tech issues and apologize for the static you may hear during a few parts of the interview.

Poet James Cagney
Rohan DaCosta
Poet James Cagney

James Cagney's "Martian: The Saint of Loneliness"
In 2022, Host Jeneé Darden interviewed James about his 2022 book "Martian: The Saint of Loneliness." In it, he expresses how as a Black man, the world doesn't treat him like he belongs here.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
