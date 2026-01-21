San Francisco Symphony concert 'Beethoven 5 & Seong-Jin Cho' // Poet James Cagney // Destiny Muhammad Trio's new album

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden, "where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, the San Francisco Symphony Principal Trumpet Mark Inouye has an exciting show coming up. Then, a throwback interview with poet James Cagney. And, harpist Destiny Muhammad talks about her latest album.

Today's show is about harps, horns and hope.

NOTE: Our apologies to Mark Inouye and the San Francisco Symphony. Due to a technical issue, most of this live interview was not recorded. Our engineers are working to try recover the missing audio.

Mark Inouye doesn't just deliver on the jazz stage, but the orchestra too. Mark is principal trumpet for the San Francisco Symphony. He's been playing with the San Francisco Symphony since 1999. Stream his album "The Trumpet and The Bull."

See Mark Inouye perform in the concert "Beethoven 5 & Seong-Jin Cho" at Davies Symphony Hall from Thursday, January 22 to 24.

Tomorrow, Thursday, January 22, host Jeneé Darden will be interviewing award-winning poet James Cagney at Books Inc. in Alameda. His latest book is "Ghetto Koans: A Personal Archive." A koan is a Japanese word for a paradox or riddle that can't be solved. Koans are used to train Zen Buddhists to release dependence on reason, and gain spiritual enlightenment. But how does that tie into the ghetto? You have to join us tomorrow night to find out that answer.

In light of their upcoming discussion at Books Inc., here's a 2019 interview Jeneé did with James about his first book "Black Steel Magnolias in the Hour of Chaos Theory." He writes about finding out he was adopted at age 19. Then losing the parents who raised him a few years later. They spoke at his East Oakland home.

Destiny Muhammad is a harpist and composer whose songs touch hearts in the Bay Area and beyond. Destiny plays at community events, jazz festivals, the Grace Cathedral. She's everywhere.

Her latest album is "The Destiny Muhammad Trio: Volume Two." Also, Destiny is performing in "The First Light Sessions #1" at the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco on Sunday, February 1. Tickets are going fast.

