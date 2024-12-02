The Golden Girls Live is back with bigger venue and a big surprise

This interview aired on the December 2, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

For the past 19 years, San Francisco Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger has been assembling her fellow drag queens for cheesecake and spicy jokes for her show “ The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes. ”

Drollinger plays the sweet and ditzy Rose Nylund in this stage parody of the iconic sitcom. And this year, the girls have moved on up to a larger venue – the Curran Theater in San Francisco.

This interview was co-produced by Porfiro Rangel.