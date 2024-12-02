© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The Golden Girls Live is back with bigger venue and a big surprise

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published December 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Coco Peru (Dorothy), Holotta Tymes (Sophia), Matthew Martin (Blanche), and D’Arcy Drollinger (Rose) in "The Golden Girls: The Christmas Episodes."
Gareth Gooch
Coco Peru (Dorothy), Holotta Tymes (Sophia), Matthew Martin (Blanche), and D’Arcy Drollinger (Rose) in "The Golden Girls: The Christmas Episodes."

This interview aired on the December 2, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

For the past 19 years, San Francisco Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger has been assembling her fellow drag queens for cheesecake and spicy jokes for her show “The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes.

Drollinger plays the sweet and ditzy Rose Nylund in this stage parody of the iconic sitcom. And this year, the girls have moved on up to a larger venue – the Curran Theater in San Francisco.

This interview was co-produced by Porfiro Rangel.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
