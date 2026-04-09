MAKING GAY HISTORY: The Nazi Era (Episode 01)
Since the beginning of the second Trump administration, KALW’s Queer Power Hour has been leaning into the notion that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
To mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is April 14th, we are revisiting a recent series from Making Gay History about the dark, overlooked history of Nazi persecution of LGBTQ people in the lead up to World War II and during the Holocaust.
This extraordinary work of historical reporting was produced by Eric Marcus and our friends at Making Gay History
On today’s show:
- The Prologue: Host Eric Marcus welcomes listeners to MGH’s “Nazi Era” series by going back in time to 1980 and a darkened Broadway theater where his interest in LGBTQ Holocaust history was kindled.
- An interview with the creator of the series, Eric Marcus
- An introduction that highlights how the walls closed in on LGBTQ people after Hitler came to power through the recorded and written memories of multiple queer people who witnessed or fell victim to the Nazis’ persecution.