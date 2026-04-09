MAKING GAY HISTORY: The Nazi Era (Episode 01)

Since the beginning of the second Trump administration, KALW’s Queer Power Hour has been leaning into the notion that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

To mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is April 14th, we are revisiting a recent series from Making Gay History about the dark, overlooked history of Nazi persecution of LGBTQ people in the lead up to World War II and during the Holocaust.

This extraordinary work of historical reporting was produced by Eric Marcus and our friends at Making Gay History

On today’s show:

