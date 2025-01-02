GAYS AGAINST BRIGGS: Behind the Scenes

For the past two months, QUEER POWER HOUR has been airing Gays Against Briggs, a seven-part series from Slate’s Slow Burn podcast. The documentary explores the battle to defeat the 1978 proposition known as the Briggs Initiative, which would ban gays and lesbians from working in California public schools. It also chronicles the rising power of San Francisco’s gay community.

In this episode, we go behind the scenes of the production:



Hear the backstory of the podcast’s striking cover art. It was created by two San Franciscans in 1978 for an anti-Briggs campaign poster. Host Christina Cauterucci interviewed the model and maker of the image.



QPH's David Boyer turns the mic on Gays Against Briggs host and producer Christina Cauterucci and they talk about the making of the series and this current precarious moment in queer history.

Miss an episode? Listen to the entire series right now or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.