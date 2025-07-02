San Francisco awards $10.5 million to the arts community as they face federal cuts

The San Francisco Arts Commission awarded 10-and-a-half million dollars in grants to almost 150 artists and arts organizations.

This was made possible by Proposition E which passed in 2018. It allocates 1.5 percent of San Francisco's 14 percent hotel tax.

At the same time, artists in the city have lost federal funding. PBS reports that more than 27 million dollars across the country has been cut since May.

Ralph Remington, the director of cultural affairs with the San Francisco Arts Commission, says it's more important than ever to uplift the arts as a way to protect the nation's cultural dialogue.