Question of the Bay: How are you celebrating the Fourth of July this year?

It’s lunchtime near the Transamerica Pyramid when I see John Adams, Jr. He walks by wearing his Pacific Gas and Electric work shirt. He says he’ll be at his home in Richmond with family on the fourth.

"Getting the backyard cleaned up, ready for the grilling," John says. "I let them cook. I’m not cooking nothing!"

John may be having a party, but that doesn’t mean he’s in a celebratory mood.

"It’s a good time for us just to get together. However, with all the things that are going on right now. Not a good thing. Yeah, so. We have, we have three years to go. Hopefully."

Benjamin Sansouci is a 30-year-old software engineer. He’s excited to watch the fireworks from a sailboat on the Bay, but he's also feeling conflicted.

"I think the current government doesn’t necessarily represent all of America and its history. So, it does suck right now, yeah. So, it’s sort of a weird celebration, but maybe we can celebrate the good parts?"

Lisa Ricci walks by wearing a black-and-white print dress and two different colored boots. She says she’ll stay at home and watch Netflix on Friday.

"There’s this pride for the Constitution and America being formed by a bunch of immigrants who then separated from a monarchy," Lisa says. "And that kind of proud history and everything I enjoyed while I grew up here in America as a third-generation Italian American."

Tammy Powers is a veteran, and she tells me that the Fourth of July used to be one of her favorite holidays.

"I’m not proud of my country anymore. The way we treat other countries, the way we treat people in this country. And I root for other nations now."

It’s Catherine Schmitz’s first day at her new job as a legal assistant. Her plans for the fourth include listening to patriotic music at Golden Gate Park.

"I always honor this country’s freedom," says Catherine. "But there’s less of it, isn’t there? But I will always love and honor my country."

Josue Alocer sits on a curb next to some machinery, taking a break from his construction job. He will not be celebrating Independence Day this year.

"I’ve lived here all my life. I am an American just as much as any other person. But people would just look at me and just judge me because I don’t look a certain way. People have the right to celebrate. It’s their country. It’s my country, too. And not being able to celebrate it sucks."

Josue offers a word of advice for folks who will be out on Friday.

"Just keep it peaceful. Because at the end of the day, what they want is for people like us to make a commotion. And then that’ll make it seem like we are the enemy."

