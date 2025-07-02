© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Longtime head of San Francisco Zoo stepping down

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:37 PM PDT
San Francisco Zoo & Gardens
/
Wikimedia Commons

The longtime chief of the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens announced her retirement last night, just days after Mayor Daniel Lurie called for her departure.

Tanya Peterson told the San Francisco Zoological Society board's executive committee that she will be retiring August 1st.

The San Francisco Standard reports that Peterson, who was hired in 2008, had come under fire recently in the wake of a report detailing animal welfare and staff safety concerns.

A recent inspection by the United States Department of Agriculture found the zoo was compliant with federal animal welfare regulations. But some animal rights groups have repeatedly called for Peterson's ouster.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid