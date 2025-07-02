PG&E warns customers of increasing scam

Pacific Gas & Electric customers in the Bay Area have fallen victim to a growing wave of utility scams, with more than 190,000 dollars in losses reported so far this year.

PG&E said yesterday that in the Bay Area alone, the company has received more than 2,500 reports of scams targeting both residential and business customers.

The utility company said the East Bay region leads the way with 971 reports, followed by the North Bay with more than 600 and the South Bay with more than 400.

In San Francisco, PG&E said 260 reports have been filed. Other notable cities, like San Jose and Oakland, have also seen a significant uptick in scam attempts.

PG&E says scammers often impersonate utility workers, claiming that immediate payment is needed to avoid service disconnection. Victims are pressured to make payments through methods such as prepaid debit cards or mobile payment apps, which PG&E never uses for billing.