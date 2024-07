Pack your bathing suit and poppers — we are heading to Fire Island...

In this episode: Finding Fire Island explores how Cherry Grove became the birthplace of Drag and Disco, contrast the quaint cottages to the Pines’ mansions, landmark venues of The Ice Palace and The Monster and the queer female population.

Plus, Christopher Beale and Stereotypes take us to the happiest place and report from inside Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite 2024.