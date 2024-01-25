The Homosexual in Society - Part 1

IMAGINE: It’s November 24, 1958. Like many folks in the Bay Area, you tune into KPFA at 9:30 pm. Whether you realize it or not, you are listening to history in the making.

Public Affairs Director Elsa Knight Thompson is moderating a conversation about a topic rarely discussed in public back then: the Homosexual.

Her panel that includes Hal Call, America’s first openly gay journalist; Dr. Blanche Baker, a psychiatrist noted for her then-rarely-shared belief that homosexuality was not an illness; and Leah Gailey, the mother of a gay man. Their empathetic discussion is truly groundbreaking.

We are airing this rarely heard audio with permission from the Pacifica Radio Archives.

