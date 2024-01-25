© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour
The Homosexual in Society - Part 1

By David Boyer
Published January 25, 2024 at 6:12 PM PST

IMAGINE: It’s November 24, 1958. Like many folks in the Bay Area, you tune into KPFA at 9:30 pm. Whether you realize it or not, you are listening to history in the making.

Public Affairs Director Elsa Knight Thompson is moderating a conversation about a topic rarely discussed in public back then: the Homosexual.

Her panel that includes Hal Call, America’s first openly gay journalist; Dr. Blanche Baker, a psychiatrist noted for her then-rarely-shared belief that homosexuality was not an illness; and Leah Gailey, the mother of a gay man. Their empathetic discussion is truly groundbreaking.

We are airing this rarely heard audio with permission from the Pacifica Radio Archives.

David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
