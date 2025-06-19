© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

The queering of professional sports

By David Boyer
Published June 19, 2025 at 3:01 PM PDT

This week on the Queer Power Hour, we’ll explore the queering of sports.

With stories about the History of Gender Testing at the Olympics, the birth of the LGBTQ website OutSports — and a sneak peek of a new women’s sports bar in the Castro that’s destined to become an unofficial home of the Valkyries.

In this episode:

  • History of gender testing at the Olympics
  • The birth of the LGBTQ website Outsports
  • A story from BOUNCE about a new women's sports bar in The Castro — just in time for the Valkyries first season
LGBTQSports
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
