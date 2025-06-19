The queering of professional sports
This week on the Queer Power Hour, we’ll explore the queering of sports.
With stories about the History of Gender Testing at the Olympics, the birth of the LGBTQ website OutSports — and a sneak peek of a new women’s sports bar in the Castro that’s destined to become an unofficial home of the Valkyries.
In this episode:
- History of gender testing at the Olympics
- The birth of the LGBTQ website Outsports
- A story from BOUNCE about a new women's sports bar in The Castro — just in time for the Valkyries first season