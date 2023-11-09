© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour
Imara Jones takes on the Anti-Trans Hate Machine

By David Boyer
Published November 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM PST
Transgender Awareness Week starts on November 13. For the next two episodes, the Queer Power Hour will focus on the trans community, with a two parter from our friends at Translash Media.

This week, Part 1 of Capturing the New York Times from the audio documentary series The Anti-Trans Hate Machine. Plus, we'll hear from the series creator Imara Jones.

Can't wait until next week to hear the rest of Capturing the New York Times? Listen to Part 2 below...

The Anti-Trans Hate Machine
Capturing the New York Times — Part 2

David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
David Boyer
