Imara Jones takes on the Anti-Trans Hate Machine

Transgender Awareness Week starts on November 13. For the next two episodes, the Queer Power Hour will focus on the trans community, with a two parter from our friends at Translash Media.

This week, Part 1 of Capturing the New York Times from the audio documentary series The Anti-Trans Hate Machine. Plus, we'll hear from the series creator Imara Jones.

Can't wait until next week to hear the rest of Capturing the New York Times? Listen to Part 2 below...