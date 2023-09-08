© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Race & Identity
Queer Power Hour

The lives of queer teens

By David Boyer
Published September 8, 2023 at 9:13 PM PDT

This week, we are focusing on the lives of queer teens.

  • Eric Marcus from Making Gay History shares a conversation with Damien Martin, a co-founder of the Hetrick-Martin Institute — the first organization in the United States to focus on the welfare of LGBTQ youth.
  • A producer from tbh, KALW’s podcast for, by and about teens, shares a story about the freedom of identifying as queer.
  • Plus, a Quickie from a man who reflects back on the speech therapy he endured as a kid to eliminate his lisp.
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
