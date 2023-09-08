This week, we are focusing on the lives of queer teens.



Eric Marcus from Making Gay History shares a conversation with Damien Martin, a co-founder of the Hetrick-Martin Institute — the first organization in the United States to focus on the welfare of LGBTQ youth.



A producer from tbh, KALW’s podcast for, by and about teens, shares a story about the freedom of identifying as queer.



Plus, a Quickie from a man who reflects back on the speech therapy he endured as a kid to eliminate his lisp.