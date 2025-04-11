© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Iris Murdoch

By Devon Strolovitch
Published April 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Iris Murdoch

The life and thought of the philosopher and novelist.

Iris Murdoch may be best known for her works of fiction, but her philosophical contributions were equally significant. A moral realist influenced by Plato and Simone Weil, she developed theories in virtue ethics and care ethics. So what is the relationship between Murdoch's works of fiction and her philosophical writings? Why did she believe that "nothing in life is of any value except the attempt to be virtuous"? And how do we reconcile her views on aesthetics with her focus on virtue? Josh and Ray explore her life and thought with Eva-Maria Düringer from the University of Tübingen, author of Evaluating Emotions. Sunday, April 13 at 11 am.

Part of the Wise Women series, generously supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
