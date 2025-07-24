© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America

By Rose Aguilar
Published July 24, 2025 at 8:02 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, reporters Tyler Pager and Josh Dawsey discuss their new book, 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America.

They ask: How did the first US president to become a convicted felon regain control of the White House? And at what cost? Where did the Biden and Harris campaigns go wrong?

Guests:

Tyler Pager, White House correspondent at The New York Times, former reporter at The Washington Post, and co-author of 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America 

Josh Dawsey, investigative reporter at The Wall Street Journal, former reporter at The Washington Post, and co-author of 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America 

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
