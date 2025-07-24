On this edition of Your Call, reporters Tyler Pager and Josh Dawsey discuss their new book, 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America.

They ask: How did the first US president to become a convicted felon regain control of the White House? And at what cost? Where did the Biden and Harris campaigns go wrong?

Guests:

Tyler Pager, White House correspondent at The New York Times, former reporter at The Washington Post, and co-author of 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America

Josh Dawsey, investigative reporter at The Wall Street Journal, former reporter at The Washington Post, and co-author of 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America