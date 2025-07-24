Medicaid cuts hit Mar Monte Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte (PPMM) is closing five of its 35 health centers today, including one clinic in South San Francisco and one in San Mateo.

The closures come two days after a federal district court judge in Massachusetts granted a temporary injunction for Planned Parenthood affiliates — 10 overall — that do not offer abortion services and have medicaid reimbursements less than $800,000.

The ruling left 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates across the country scrambling to cover costs.

According to Mar Monte Chief of Staff, Andrew Adams, in just one week they lost 1.7 million dollars in Medicaid reimbursements –– while they continued to provide care.

In today's press release, PPMM affirmed their commitment to providing care "despite the Trump administration's efforts to shut us down."

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte (PPMM) is the largest affiliate in the country, serving patients from Bakersfield, to Santa Cruz to Sacramento.

Just seven months ago, PPMM opened the nation's largest health center, the Barbara Lee Oakland Health Center, in Oakland's civic center.

The downtown location was strategic. Sitting just above the 12th street BART station, the health center is accessible from both local airports. Since the 2022 Dobbs decision, California Planned Parenthood affiliates have seen a 400 percent increase in out of state patients.

PPMM reports that 80 percent of their patients are covered by Medicaid — mostly low income individuals and families. Without legal relief, Mar Monte says it will lose 100 million dollars this year — more than half of its annual revenue.

While litigation continues in district court, Mar Monte is fundraising and looking to California state legislators for potential support.