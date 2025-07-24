San Francisco homeless families can stay longer in shelters

The City of San Francisco has changed its policy on how long homeless families are allowed to stay in its shelters.

Mission Local reports homeless families will be granted a 90-day stay, with unlimited 90-day extensions. The current policy allows for 90-day stays with one 30-day extension.

The change by the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing will go into effect on October 1.

Extending stays in city shelters comes five months after Mayor Daniel Lurie met with some homeless families. The mayor promised the families they wouldn’t be evicted, if they made “positive progress.”

But two dozen families received eviction notices days after they met with Lurie. This situation prompted protests against the policy and some of the families were given 30-day extensions.

The new policy on extensions comes after negotiations involving the city government, shelter providers, homeless families and local nonprofit groups.