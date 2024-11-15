Activist and anarchist philosopher Emma Goldman fought for human liberation in every realm of life. While she opposed the women's suffrage movement, she was a staunch advocate for women’s rights. So why did she think the right to vote was so unimportant? What did she think was required to achieve her anarchist goals? And how ahead of her time was she on labor, prison abolition, and sexual liberation? Josh and Ray explore her life and thought with Candace Falk from UC Berkeley, editor of Emma Goldman: A Documentary History of the American Years. Sunday, November 17 at 11 am.

Part of the Wise Women series, supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

