Hotel workers' strike continues for third week in San Francisco

This week Hyatt, Hilton, and Marriott hotel workers marched in front of San Francisco’s City Hall to pressure the Board of Supervisors to help with their negotiations. And today, they’re still on strike outside of the Grand Hyatt in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Workers are fighting against what they say are cost-cutting moves, such as downsizing break rooms and paying for healthcare out of their pensions.

Michelle Brown-Gordon, a hotel worker striking today, said, "I'll be 65 in six more months. I can't retire on this contract that they're offering us. If I do, I will have to either continue working or retire and work a part time job. And I've been in this industry over 33 years. Why should I have to retire and still work?"

The hotel says they offer good wages and competitive benefits, but will continue bargaining in good faith.