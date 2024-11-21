New funding available for struggling, small businesses in Oakland

There’s a new program providing funding to small businesses in Oakland that are facing financial hardship. The program provides between $5,000 and $25,000 to help businesses tackle issues like violence, vandalism, increased costs, or other economic challenges.

Businesses that are eligible need to make at least $50,000 dollars in revenue yearly. They can be popups or storefronts, but they need to have been in Oakland for at least two years.

The East Bay Community Foundation, who is behind the program, has prioritized five neighborhoods: East Oakland, Fruitvale, Eastlake, West Oakland and parts of Downtown. The fund is also geared to support owners who represent the diversity of Oakland, including ethnicity, national origin, or gender identity.

Transportation and real estate business are not eligible. Or businesses that primarily sell alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, or firearms.