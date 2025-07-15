Bay Area rape crisis center closing after 54 years

BRAVE-Bay Area, the nation’s first rape crisis center, is closing its doors in September.

The Oaklandside reports the Oakland-based nonprofit group cited federal funding cuts and dwindling staff as the primary reasons for its decision.

The center was founded in 1971, originally as Bay Area Women Against Rape by Oleta “Lee” Kirk Abrams. The Berkeley activist was angered over the treatment by police and doctors of her 15-year-old foster daughter, who was raped in a stairwell at Berkeley High School.

Now known as BRAVE-Bay Area , the center has been credited with creating the nation’s first 24-7 telephone hotline for rape survivors.

The rape crisis center has also been cited for helping to develop the first protocols for police, prosecutors and medical staff on how to treat rape survivors and investigate rapes.