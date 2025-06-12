© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

Philippa Foot

By Devon Strolovitch
Published June 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT

The life and thought of the Trolley Problem originator.

Philippa Foot invented the thought experiment that famously became known as the Trolley Problem. Despite the vast industry of “trolleyology” it inspired, Foot’s goal to illuminate debates on abortion and euthanasia often gets lost in the mix. So, how did Foot use this thought experiment to distinguish between doing versus allowing? What did she mean by the "Doctrine of Double Effect"? Why did she think that cultivating classic virtues—justice, courage, prudence, and temperance—was in our own rational self-interest? And what made her later change her mind? Josh and Ray explore her life and thought with John Hacker-Wright from the University of Guelph, author of Philippa Foot's Moral Thought. Sunday, June 15 at 11 am.

Part of the Wise Women series, generously supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

philosophy women's rights
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
