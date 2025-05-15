© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk
Mary Midgley

By Devon Strolovitch
Published May 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

The life and thought of the pioneering eco-feminist.

Mary Midgley became one of the best known public intellectuals in the UK, and the first philosopher to argue for eco-feminism. Though she didn’t publish her first book till she was 59, she wrote many influential works on science, ethics, and animal rights. Josh and Ray explore her life and thought with Clare Mac Cumhaill from Durham University, co-author of Metaphysical Animals: How Four Women Brought Philosophy Back to Life. Sunday, May 18 at 11 am.

Part of the Wise Women series, generously supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Philosophy Talk philosophywomen's rightsClimate
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
