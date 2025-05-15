Mary Midgley became one of the best known public intellectuals in the UK, and the first philosopher to argue for eco-feminism. Though she didn’t publish her first book till she was 59, she wrote many influential works on science, ethics, and animal rights. Josh and Ray explore her life and thought with Clare Mac Cumhaill from Durham University, co-author of Metaphysical Animals: How Four Women Brought Philosophy Back to Life. Sunday, May 18 at 11 am.

Part of the Wise Women series, generously supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

