© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

GOP Medicaid cuts could cause 51,000 preventable deaths every year

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published July 15, 2025 at 8:40 AM PDT
Save Medicaid Action

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the impacts of the Republican Party's unprecedented cuts to Medicaid, which will strip at least 17 million people of their health insurance and could cause over 51,000 people to lose their lives every year, according to projections from researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and Yale.

Doctors and health professionals say the cuts will result in overcrowded emergency rooms, rural hospital closures, and higher costs for everyone, all while patients delay care and die from preventable deaths.

How are medical professionals preparing for what's to come?

Guests:

Dr. Shannon Udovic-Constant, president of the California Medical Association

Dr. Rob Davidson, emergency room doctor and executive director of the Committee to Protect Healthcare 

Kelly Hardy, senior managing director of health and research for Children Now 

Resources:

CalMatters: Higher premiums and lost coverage: How Trump’s budget will change health care in California

KQED: How Will Trump’s Mega Bill Impact Health Care in California?

NPR: 5 ways Trump’s megabill will limit health care access

NBC: Medicaid cuts in Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ will leave millions uninsured, threaten rural hospitals

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger