GOP Medicaid cuts could cause 51,000 preventable deaths every year

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the impacts of the Republican Party's unprecedented cuts to Medicaid, which will strip at least 17 million people of their health insurance and could cause over 51,000 people to lose their lives every year, according to projections from researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and Yale.

Doctors and health professionals say the cuts will result in overcrowded emergency rooms, rural hospital closures, and higher costs for everyone, all while patients delay care and die from preventable deaths.

How are medical professionals preparing for what's to come?

Guests:

Dr. Shannon Udovic-Constant , president of the California Medical Association

Dr. Rob Davidson, emergency room doctor and executive director of the Committee to Protect Healthcare

Kelly Hardy , senior managing director of health and research for Children Now

