Private Lives

Cultural attitudes towards privacy seem to be in conflict. On the one hand, we are concerned about corporations getting their hands on or selling our personal data. On the other, many people like to broadcast every little bit of their daily lives. But what exactly is privacy, and is it something we should care about? Is there a difference between having a private life and having a secret life? And does the rise of reality TV and social media mean the realm of privacy is shrinking inexorably? Josh and Ray look through the peephole with Lowry Pressly from Stanford University, author of The Right to Oblivion: Privacy and the Good Life. Sunday, June 29 at 11 am.

