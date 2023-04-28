© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

The Power of Prediction

By Devon Strolovitch
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
your-brain-is.001.jpeg

Is your brain a camera that records the world, or a projector that imposes pictures on it?

You’re standing at the top of a mountain, surveying the vast landscape below. The information your senses take in flows to your brain, which processes it to create a representation of the scene. Or does it? What if instead of directly perceiving the world around us, the brain is more like a prediction machine that hallucinates a picture of the world? If that were the case, could we still rely on the so-called “evidence of our senses”? Would it be possible to avoid unpleasant sensory experiences, like hunger or pain, by simply changing our expectations? How can we harness the power of the predictive brain? Josh and and Ray predict a fascinating conversation with Andy Clark from the University of Sussex, author of The Experience Machine: How Our Minds Predict and Shape Reality. Sunday, April 30 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
