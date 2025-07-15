Demonstrations outside San Francisco Immigration Court continuing

Weekly protests outside an immigration court in downtown San Francisco are picking up steam. From our partners at American Community Media, Christopher Alam has more.

Around 60 protestors staked out on the sidewalk earlier today [Tuesday]… most wearing kaffiyehs and handing out pamphlets detailing immigrants rights and resources.

Cebollin, one of the activists, said they are all disappointed in city leadership for their reaction to last week’s ICE confrontation, especially Mayor Lurie.

“Shouldn’t SFPD be protecting us? Shouldn’t they be protecting the immigrants being abducted? It’s humiliating to see Daniel Lurie, or the city government as a whole, not have a solid position on ICE, or really talking about it.”

That’s after a confrontation last week, where ICE agents hit and dragged protestors with a car as they attempted to take an immigrant into custody.

Rather than being organized by a single organization… the group is a decentralized coalition of individual activists.

No incidents with ICE took place today… but the protestors said they were prepared to block agents again.

KALW reached out to both ICE and Mayor Lurie’s office for comment. Neither replied before broadcast time.

