What Is Gender?
Is gender an oppressive system that sorts people into pink and blue boxes, or is it a critical part of people’s identities?
Gender is a controversial topic these days, but people can't seem to agree about what gender is. Is it an inner identity, a biological fact, or an oppressive system? Should we respect it or resist it? Should it even be a thing? Josh and guest-host Blakey Vermeule question gender with regular co-host Ray Briggs, co-author of What Even Is Gender? Sunday, June 23 at 11 am.