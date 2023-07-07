© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Mexican Philosophy

By Devon Strolovitch
Published July 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT

What does philosophy look like if you're standing in Mexico City rather than Munich?

From early feminist Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz to existentialist Emilio Uranga, from Indigenous thought to theorists of aesthetic utopia, Mexican philosophy is full of fascinating figures with brilliant insights. What can we learn from them today about belief, desire, freedom, morality, and education? And do Mexican philosophers speak with one voice or in a complicated harmony, stretching across the centuries? Josh and Ray travel through space and time with Manuel Vargas from UC San Diego, author of Building Better Beings: A Theory of Moral Responsibility. Sunday, July 9 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk philosophyMexicoLatin America
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
