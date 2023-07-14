Drag Storytime – The One & Only Rexy reads at book fest

Should drag be banned? With all the fuss over drag story hours – folks in fun frocks and magical makeup reading to children – we thought you'd like to hear and see some for yourselves. So you can consider if they should be outlawed, as some politicians demand.

No need to sneak into your local library’s kiddies’ room though, we’re bringing some to you! This month, Out in the Bay presents KPFA Radio’s 3-part Drag Storytime series, produced by Out in the Bay host Eric Jansen and two KPFA colleagues.

In episode 1, The One & Only Rexy reads Whoever You Are: A Baby Book on Love & Gender by Josephine Wai Lin and No One Owns The Colors by Gianna Davy.

Rexy spoke with us after the reading, and we also hear from author Davy and the Collective Book Studio owner and publisher Angela Engel. You can see Rexy read on KPFA’s YouTube page.

KPFA’s Drag Storytime Series was produced by KPFA Radio reporters E.A. and Eric Jansen and KPFA videographer Peter Stickney. Thank you KPFA for letting us post this series!

