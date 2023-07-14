© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Race & Identity
Out in the Bay

Drag Storytime – The One & Only Rexy reads at book fest

By Eric Jansen
Published July 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT
The One & Only Rexy speaks with reporter Eric Jansen after reading at the Bay Area Book Festival in Berkeley.
Peter Stickney
/
KPFA
The One & Only Rexy speaks with reporter Eric Jansen after reading at the Bay Area Book Festival in Berkeley.

Why ban drag performers? Why all the fuss over drag story hours? Hear some for yourself ... then you decide!

Should drag be banned? With all the fuss over drag story hours – folks in fun frocks and magical makeup reading to children – we thought you'd like to hear and see some for yourselves. So you can consider if they should be outlawed, as some politicians demand.

No need to sneak into your local library’s kiddies’ room though, we’re bringing some to you! This month, Out in the Bay presents KPFA Radio’s 3-part Drag Storytime series, produced by Out in the Bay host Eric Jansen and two KPFA colleagues.

In episode 1, The One & Only Rexy reads Whoever You Are: A Baby Book on Love & Gender by Josephine Wai Lin and No One Owns The Colors by Gianna Davy.

Rexy spoke with us after the reading, and we also hear from author Davy and the Collective Book Studio owner and publisher Angela Engel. You can see Rexy read on KPFA’s YouTube page.

KPFA’s Drag Storytime Series was produced by KPFA Radio reporters E.A. and Eric Jansen and KPFA videographer Peter Stickney. Thank you KPFA for letting us post this series!

Please help us keep bringing queer air to your ears. Out in the Bay is an independent non-profit production. We receive no funds from podcast platforms, NPR, KALW, nor other radio stations that air Out in the Bay weekly. Your gift will help keep LGBTQIA+ voices and stories coming to you and others who might not be able to give. Thank you!
(Donate tabs on Out in the Bay's website will take you to a Media Alliance interface. Media Alliance is our non-proft 501(c)3 fiscal agent. Your gift will be earmarked for Out in the Bay.)

