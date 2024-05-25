World’s first Drag Laureate shares joy, art, and politics of drag

We’ve heard of poet laureates. What is a drag laureate? And why has drag performance, although increasingly popular, become a political football in our culture wars?

Through performance clips, conversation and a visit to Sexitude dance class, D'Arcy Drollinger shares with us the joy of drag and explains how it can help us all, on this Out in the Bay special edition supported by KALW's Queer Story Fund.

Drollinger owns and operates San Francisco’s OASIS nightclub. She’s pictured here playing Diana Midnight in Bitch Slap, one of many D’Arcy Drollinger orginal shows.

She was appointed San Francisco Drag Laureate in May 2023 to celebrate drag as an art form and enhance the city’s tarnished tourism draw. Just a year into the role, Drollinger has initiated what could become a yearly "Day of Drag" and has taken steps toward creating a drag mall in one of the city’s many vacant retail spaces.

Meanwhile, at least three states have severely restricted drag performance and 15 more have similar bills advancing. Under Arizona’s proposed law, for example, a drag performer just reading a book in front of a child could be imprisoned for more than 10 years and registered as a sex offender.

But don’t let that bum you out! On this edition of Out in the Bay, Drollinger shares the joy of drag – and of Sexitude dance class – much more than we talk politics.

