Transgender rock band Lipstick Conspiracy reunites

Lipstick Conspiracy was big in the Bay Area and much of the West Coast from soon after their 2003 formation right up to their last public performance in late 2010, when they were riding high after being featured in the award-winning film Riot Acts: Flaunting Gender Deviance in Music Performance. They’re set to perform Thursday, June 29, in West Hollywood’s WeHo Pride Arts Festival at a screening of Riot Acts.

Founding members Sarafina Maraschino, Shawna Love and Marilyn Mitchell share recent music, past hits, political insights and their comeback plans with host Eric Jansen on this edition of Out in the Bay.

(Mitchell appeared on Out in the Bay previously, sharing music from her solo album Lives Aligned and speaking with Christopher Beale in early 2022. Hear it here.)

Please help us keep bringing LGBTQ news, voices and stories to the world by making a tax-deductible donation. Out in the Bay – Queer Radio + Podcast is a non-profit, independent production. We receive no funds from podcast platforms, NPR, nor from radio stations that air Out in the Bay weekly. We rely on listener support.

Clicking links in paragraphs above or any donate button on our website should take you to a Media Alliance interface with the notation: “Support Out in the Bay.” Your gift will be earmarked for Out in the Bay, which is under Media Alliance’s 501c3 non-profit umbrella.

Sound design and editing for this edition performed by David Kwan.