© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race & Identity
Out in the Bay

Transgender rock band Lipstick Conspiracy reunites

By Eric Jansen
Published June 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM PDT
Cover photo for Lipstick Conspiracy's 2006 album “A Perfect Alibi” shows members (L-R) Sarafina Maraschino, Marilyn Mitchell, Tori Tait (no longer in the band) and Shawna Love.
Larry Utley
/
Lipstick Conspiracy
Cover photo for Lipstick Conspiracy's 2006 album “A Perfect Alibi” shows members (L-R) Sarafina Maraschino, Marilyn Mitchell, Tori Tait (no longer in the band) and Shawna Love.

Pump up the volume! In part as a “joyful antidote” to the escalation of anti-LGBTQ laws across the USA, San Francisco’s all-transwomen rock band is back together after 12-plus years.

Lipstick Conspiracy was big in the Bay Area and much of the West Coast from soon after their 2003 formation right up to their last public performance in late 2010, when they were riding high after being featured in the award-winning film Riot Acts: Flaunting Gender Deviance in Music Performance. They’re set to perform Thursday, June 29, in West Hollywood’s WeHo Pride Arts Festival at a screening of Riot Acts.

Founding members Sarafina Maraschino, Shawna Love and Marilyn Mitchell share recent music, past hits, political insights and their comeback plans with host Eric Jansen on this edition of Out in the Bay.

(Mitchell appeared on Out in the Bay previously, sharing music from her solo album Lives Aligned and speaking with Christopher Beale in early 2022. Hear it here.)

Please help us keep bringing LGBTQ news, voices and stories to the world by making a tax-deductible donationOut in the Bay – Queer Radio + Podcast is a non-profit, independent productionWe receive no funds from podcast platforms, NPR, nor from radio stations that air Out in the Bay weekly. We rely on listener support.

Clicking links in paragraphs above or any donate button on our website should take you to a Media Alliance interface with the notation: “Support Out in the Bay.” Your gift will be earmarked for Out in the Bay, which is under Media Alliance’s 501c3 non-profit umbrella.

Sound design and editing for this edition performed by David Kwan.

Tags
Out in the Bay LGBTQTransgenderrock music
Stay Connected
Eric Jansen
Eric Jansen is a long-time broadcaster and print journalist. A former news anchor, producer and reporter at KQED FM, San Francisco; KLIV AM, San Jose; and Minnesota Public Radio, Eric's award-winning reports have been heard on many NPR programs and PRI's Marketplace. His print work has been in The Mercury News, The Business Journal, and LGBTQ magazines Genre and The Advocate, among other publications. He co-produced the June 2007 PBS documentary Why We Sing!, about LGBTQ choruses and their role in the civil rights fight.
See stories by Eric Jansen