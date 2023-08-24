Burning Man – art and queer exploration

The annual Burning Man festival climaxes Labor Day Weekend. On this Out in the Bay 2014 flashback edition, hear about Burning Man's massive art, its gift economy, the other-worldly desert location and how to survive alkali dust storms.

And whether it's true that many of the (mostly) straight boys and girls "put out" - er, experiment - with queer folk as they explore who they are and what they might like?

Eric Jansen’s guests are Jennifer Raiser and Sidney Erthal, writer and co-photographer, respectively, of the book Burning Man: Art on Fire; and ‘Foxy,’ past mayor of Camp Beaverton, the main lesbian camp in Burning Man‘s “gayborhood.”

The new, deluxe third edition of Burning Man: Art on Fire, written by Jennifer Raiser with photographs by Scott London and Sidney Erthal, was published July 4, 2023. It is available online and at many independent bookstores, including Books Inc. and Green Apple in the San Francisco Bay Area.

(The core interview of this Out in the Bay episode first aired August 14, 2014)