Inside Trump's war on the press

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Paramount’s $16 million lawsuit settlement with Trump over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. Reports suggest there may also be a separate deal in which CBS will provide an additional $15 to $20 million worth of public service ads to promote Trump’s causes.

In a new article in Mother jones, Monika Bauerlein writes, "The president doesn’t have to do all the dirty work of suppressing inconvenient truths himself. He can also outsource the job to corporate media owners. In the past six months we’ve seen that when faced with a choice between standing up for journalism and protecting their profits, leaders of our most powerful media corporations will often look out for the bottom line first. They may even convince themselves that accommodation is the moral choice—because it’s a way to “heal partisan divides,” “combat wokeness,” or simply “be objective.” But in the end, it’s just about the money."

Guests:

Monika Bauerlein, CEO of Mother Jones

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, and author of the Stop the Presses newsletter

Resources:

Mother Jones: Good Night and Good Luck

Stop the Presses: CBS becomes a quisling of journalism