The rise of Viktor Orban and the erosion of democracy in Hungary

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Democracy Noir, a documentary that explores dissent against Hungary's autocratic Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his far-right party.

Democracy Noir is the compelling story of three women, Timea Szabo, one of the very few women serving in the Hungarian Parliament, Nikoletta Antal, a young activist, and Babett Oroszi, a young journalist, confronting the policies and corruption of Orban.

The filmmakers write: In the past decade, we have seen autocracies rise all over the world—Turkey, Belarus, Serbia, and almost in the United States. Our film reveals an urgent cautionary tale for all democracies: Orban’s relentless work to build an autocratic white Christian state, kept in power through ‘democratic’ elections. Democracy Noir serves as a warning and a ray of hope: it reveals the undemocratic nature of Orban’s regime and the courage of three women, representing many, who will not acquiesce.

Democracy Noir will be screened on July 17 at the Rialto Cinemas Cerrito theater in El Cerrito, followed by a Q&A with director Connie Field.

Guest:

Connie Field, pioneering social documentary filmmaker and the director of Democracy Noir

Resources: