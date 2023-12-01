How are LGBTQ civil rights 25 years after Matt Shepard?

Gay college freshman Matthew Shepard was viciously beaten, tied to a fence post and left to die on a cold night in Wyoming in October 1998. His murder shocked the nation.

On Dec. 1, 1998, which would have been Matthew’s 22nd birthday — the Matthew Shepard Foundation was born. Through his parents' efforts, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability were added to federal hate crimes law in 2009. We’ve seen other advancements since then.

But recently, we’ve seen increasing political and physical attacks against LGBTQ+ people, especially transgender people. Where are we now?

Out in the Bay founder Eric Jansen hosted a live call-in discussion on KALW’s Queer Power Hour about the ups and downs since Matthew’s murder and what we can do now to protect civil rights and safety for LGBTQ+ people.

In this panel discussion, we hear from experts Melanie Willingham-Jaggers of the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network; Brandon Wolf of the Human Rights Campaign; Shelby Chestnut of the Transgender Law Center; and Tom Temprano of Equality California and Silver State Equality. We also hear powerful words from Matt's mother, Judy Shepard.

After the panel convo, we hear a “quicky” commentary from Jim Van Buskirk. He recounts snickering and shame in his childhood partly because of how he spoke. We’re glad that, looking back, he was able to find some humor in it!

We encourage you to hear Judy Shepard tell her story in our our 2009 conversation.We've re-posted it to honor the Shepards on this anniversary. It is among Out in the Bay‘s most emotional and inspiring interviews in our 15-year history. We also encourage you to check out MatthewsPlace.com, a platform of stories by and for LGBTQ+ youth.

This edition of Out in the Bay on KALW’s Queer Power Hour was produced by Kendra Klang and hosted and co-produced by Eric Jansen; audio clip editing and creative input by David Kwan; Tarik Ansari was KALW’s studio engineer for our live broadcast.

