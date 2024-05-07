Kinship, Community, and Consciousness with Richard Powers

Every once in a while, there comes a book that reweaves the fabric of our reality; a story that asks us to rethink our relationship with the world around us and offers us a new understanding of our place within it. In 2018, author Richard Powers wrote such a book. The Overstory, which won a Pulitzer Prize, radically challenges our human-centric narratives of control and technological transformation and instead offers a story of kinship with the living world.

In this interview, Richard reflects on this kind of connective storytelling, his characters’ deep entanglement with trees, and the many people who felt a shift in their own relationships with the plants and creatures around them after reading his book.

