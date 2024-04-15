Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee is an Emmy and Peabody award-nominated filmmaker, composer and a Naqshbandi Sufi teacher. His work has screened at New York Film Festival, Tribeca, SXSW, Hotdocs, Thessaloniki, Melbourne Intl Film Festival, Sheffield Documentary Film Festival, and exhibited at The Smithsonian and The Barbican. His films include Earthrise, The Atomic Tree, Sanctuaries of Silence, Counter Mapping, Elemental, Isle de Jean Charles, and Marie’s Dictionary. He is the founder, podcast host and executive editor of Emergence Magazine, a Webby winning and National Magazine Award nominated publication exploring the threads connecting ecology, culture and spirituality. He teaches retreats on Sufism and spiritual ecology worldwide.