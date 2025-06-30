© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
New fuel standard aimed at reducing emissions takes effect

KALW | By Ellie Prickett-Morgan
Published June 30, 2025 at 1:59 PM PDT
Northwest Retail
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Safeway gas station

Starting July 1, fossil fuel suppliers will face increased costs to operate within California.

More than a decade ago, California adopted the Low Carbon Fuel Standard as part of its goal to reach net zero emissions by 2045. It’s a cap and trade-type program to limit greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.

Why transportation? In 2022 transportation accounted for nearly 40% percent of the state’s carbon footprint — nearly double industrial emissions.

Critics are worried the updated standards could pass on higher costs to drivers in California. There’s no mandated price hike, but estimates say that eventually the price of a gallon of gas could go up by 5 to 8 cents. In the near future, that difference is likely negligible.
Ellie Prickett-Morgan
Ellie is an Oakland based audio journalist covering food, environment, and climate stories in the Bay.
See stories by Ellie Prickett-Morgan