Union leaders, workers rally to protect EPA jobs, programs from Trump cuts

This week, the Environmental Protection Agency said it is shuttering environmental justice offices and laying off hundreds of employees. It’s part of the Trump Administration’s effort to end what it calls wasteful diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. On Tuesday, around 100 EPA employees and union representatives gathered in San Francisco to rally for the agency and its workers.

Supporters gathered in Rincon Park, under the Cupid’s Span sculpture, expressing their love for the EPA and their dismay over the agency’s ongoing cuts. Some wrote postcards to their representatives, while EPA employee Kelly Andreuzzi energized the crowd with a call and response.

"When our science is under attack, what do we do? Standup. Fight back! When our air and water are under attack, what do we do? Standup. Fight back!"

Bethany Dreyfus, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, local 1236, refuted EPA Secretary Lee Zeldin’s claims of widespread waste. But she also said among the first roles to be cut were those of agency watchdogs.

"The idea that just cutting off the limbs of each of our programs is going to get rid of waste, fraud, and abuse makes absolutely no sense," she said.

Dreyfus said at least two dozen jobs were cut this week across EPA’s Region 9, which is headquartered in San Francisco.

