'Free' by poet Cyrus Armajani

Cyrus Armajani is an Iranian-American poet currently residing in Oakland who teaches poetry and writing to youth who are incarcerated in Alameda County.

Free

I walk in those waters.

These waters.

Breathe that air.

This air.

It must be the water.

It must.

The air.

I am responsible

for the world

inhabit.

the water.

Stop writing about a river.

That river.

Stop writing: a blue jay.

A blue jay.

If you must

write about a bird. If you

then a raven

or a crow or a

starling or

a crow and a starling

comfortable in cities

around people

in cities.

All varieties of suburban grass are dead.

Grass

bent on dying slowly.

Bent

Bullets, I offer you world my knees.

Bruised. And bloodied. And blood. And bloody.

I gather snow for you, world, in two bowls.

Chipped ceramic bowls.

For you.

To eat.

To stop.

To stop the swelling.