"Suicide" a Bob Kaufman poem read by Josiah Luis Alderete

Not only is April National Poetry Month but it is also the birthday month of one of San Francisco's most iconic poets, the one and only Bob Kaufman and to celebrate the host of Bay Poets thought it proper to read you all one of Bob’s pieces from his first book “Golden Sardine” published by our own City Lights Books in 1967.

Bob Kaufman would have been 101 years old this month and there is a reading of his works happening at Medicine for Nightmares on Saturday April18th at 7pm featuring poets Mimi Tempestt, Soledad con Carne, and Josiah Luis Alderete.